UP Man on Dharna Since 1996 Booked for Hanging Underwear Outside Collectorate Office
A case under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC was registered against teacher Vijay Singh.
Image for representation.
Muzaffarnagar: A teacher, who has been on a sit-in protest here for more than 23 years over alleged land grabbing by a former legislator, has been booked for hanging his undergarments outside the Collectorate office, police said on Saturday.
A case under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC was registered against teacher Vijay Singh following a complaint by Nazarat in-charge of the Collectorate Sanjay Kumar, Station House Officer Sameypal Atri said.
Singh has reportedly shifted his dharna site after the authorities asked him to call off his protest and move away from the Collectorate premises.
He had started the sit-in protest at the site on February 26, 1996, against the alleged land grabbing by the former legislator.
