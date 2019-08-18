UP Man Orders Apple iPhone from Amazon, Receives Used Sony Phone

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a case of fraud after an Amazon customer here alleged that he got a second-hand Sony phone delivered to him instead of a new Apple iPhone that he had ordered, a police official said on Sunday.

Amazon India, however, said it is investigating the matter on its end and assured speedy resolution.

"I had ordered an Apple iPhone XR and made an advance payment of Rs 58,410 on Amazon website on August 3 in the name of my father. The next day the Amazon delivery boy brought a package which had a Sony Xperia phone inside an Apple cover. The phone was old and used. I immediately called up Amazon customer care and was assured that they will resolve the issue by August 10," complainant Alok Singh claimed.

"After waiting for several days following their assurance of looking into the matter, I approached the police," he said, according to an FIR lodged at Ashiyana police station.

A case under Indian Penal code section 420 (fraud) was lodged against the delivery executive who had delivered the package, a police official said, adding that probe was underway.

"As a customer-centric company, we take great care in the safe delivery of all our customer packages. We are investigating this incident and will support the customer with a speedy resolution," an Amazon India spokesperson told PTI.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.