UP Man Poses as CBI Officer, Gets 2 Constables to Raid Traders

Muzaffarnagar: A man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a Joint Commissioner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and conducting a raid at a trader's house in the New Mandi area here, police said on Sunday.

The accused even managed to get two police constables to accompany him during the raid conducted at the house of the trader, identified as Adesh Goel, they said.

Several traders gathered outside the house and protested against the raid. They also informed the police about the incident, apparently after they sensed something suspicious about the man who claimed to be a CBI official.

The man tried to escape but was caught by the traders who then handed him over to the police.

He had come in a car and was found carrying a forged identity card. The accused was arrested and is being interrogated, police said.