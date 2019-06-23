Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

UP Man Poses as CBI Officer, Gets 2 Constables to Raid Traders

Several traders protesting outside the house where the raid was being conducted got suspicious and caught the impersonator as he was trying to escape.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2019, 12:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UP Man Poses as CBI Officer, Gets 2 Constables to Raid Traders
News18 by creative Mir Suhail.
Loading...

Muzaffarnagar: A man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a Joint Commissioner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and conducting a raid at a trader's house in the New Mandi area here, police said on Sunday.

The accused even managed to get two police constables to accompany him during the raid conducted at the house of the trader, identified as Adesh Goel, they said.

Several traders gathered outside the house and protested against the raid. They also informed the police about the incident, apparently after they sensed something suspicious about the man who claimed to be a CBI official.

The man tried to escape but was caught by the traders who then handed him over to the police.

He had come in a car and was found carrying a forged identity card. The accused was arrested and is being interrogated, police said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram