UP Man Posing as Sub-inspector Arrested After Murder of His 'Fake Journalist' Partner-in-crime

Property dealer Durgesh Yadav was murdered on Wednesday afternoon, near the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI), Lucknow. After the arrest of alleged accused Manish Yadav in the case, a tale of fraud and forgery by the two individuals came to light, said the police.

The victim, Durgesh Yadav, a history-sheeter from Gorakhpur, was found to be possessing a press card from 'Dabra Samachar'. The accused, Manish Yadav, was found to be in possession of a forged identity card in which he proclaimed himself as 'sub-inspector'.

A senior police officer said that both had used the cards to intimidate and blackmail people, while running their real estate business. "A number of fake rubber stamps, letter heads have also been recovered from Durgesh Yadav's house," the officer added.

The officer said that many criminals in the state were using fake ID cards to pose as journalists, as it allowed them access to the corridors of power.

"Last week, we arrested a person on rape charges and he was found to be a journalist with accreditation from the state government. He even has a government accommodation allotted to him," the officer said.

The police official said there were a dozen-odd fake journalists involved in unlawful activities in almost every district of the state.

Meanwhile, shocking videos of property dealer Durgesh Yadav being stripped and beaten inside his house by his 'business partners' on Wednesday, minutes before he was shot dead, have gone viral on the social media.