UP Man Posts Selfie with Gun on Social Media, Puts Out 'Price List' for Committing Crimes
Image for representational purposes.
- PTI
- Last Updated: November 05, 2020, 16:59 IST
A man was arrested in the district for posting a selfie with a gun on social media, police said. According to Circle Officer Kuldeep Kumar, the man, identified as Karan Kumar, of Chokda village, posted the picture on social media along with a text where he put out his "price list" for committing various crimes.
The arrest was made on Wednesday after the photograph went viral on social media. A case was registered against him in this regard following which he was arrested, the officer said, adding that he is being interrogated.
