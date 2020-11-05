News18 Logo

UP Man Posts Selfie with Gun on Social Media, Puts Out 'Price List' for Committing Crimes

Image for representational purposes.

The arrest was made on Wednesday after the photograph went viral on social media. A case was registered against him in this regard following which he was arrested, the officer said, adding that he is being interrogated.

A man was arrested in the district for posting a selfie with a gun on social media, police said. According to Circle Officer Kuldeep Kumar, the man, identified as Karan Kumar, of Chokda village, posted the picture on social media along with a text where he put out his "price list" for committing various crimes.

