UP: Man, Pretended to be Muslim, Arrested Over Derogatory Comments on Shraddha Walkar Murder Case

PTI

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 20:36 IST

Bulandshahr, India

He gave out his name as Rashid. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)

Vikas was heard in a video clip telling a reporter that if a man is not in the right mood, he can chop a woman into 36 pieces. He gave out his name as Rashid

Police have arrested a man for outraging religious feelings after he allegedly made remarks justifying the Shraddha Walkar murder while pretending to be a Muslim.

Vikas was heard in a video clip telling a reporter that if a man is not in the right mood, he can chop a woman into 36 pieces. He gave out his name as Rashid.

“If a man's mood is not right, why 35? He can chop (a woman) into 36 pieces," he says in the video.

Shraddha Walkar (27) was allegedly strangled by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping those across the city over several days past midnight.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Sharma said, "We have arrested Vikas, a resident of Sikandarbad police station area, for posing as one Rashid and making derogatory remarks regarding the Shraddha Walker murder case." "An FIR was registered against him for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings," he said.

first published:November 25, 2022, 20:36 IST
