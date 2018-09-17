UP Man Pretending to be Army Officer Tries to Gatecrash India-US Military Exercise

A two-week long joint military exercise, which began on Sunday as part of the bilateral defence cooperation between India and the US, witnessed an unscheduled intruder on day one.A man from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Sunday posed as an army officer and tried to enter the area where the exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas’ — one of the longest running joint military training exercises between India and the US — had just begun. This is the 14th edition of the joint military exercise, which is hosted alternately by the two countries. It is taking place in Chaubattia area in Uttarakhand’s Almora district.According to a report in Hindustan Times, Rahul, 22, in army uniform and with ‘Army CO’ (commanding officer) written on his car, tried to enter Chaubattia, but army personnel stopped him and asked for his identification papers, which he could not produce. Rahul’s vehicle was seized and he was handed over to the police. He has been booked under various IPC sections, including 140 (wearing garb or carrying token used by soldier, sailor or airman), and others related to cheating and forgery.He will be produced in the local court on Monday.The military exercise, which will conclude on September 29, will see the participation of 350 personnel of the US Army and similar strength from the Garud Division of the Indian Army.