English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Man Pretending to be Army Officer Tries to Gatecrash India-US Military Exercise
Rahul, 22, in army uniform and with ‘Army CO’ (commanding officer) written on his car, tried to enter Chaubattia area in Uttarakhand’s Almora district, but was stopped by the army personnel.
Representative image
Loading...
Almora: A two-week long joint military exercise, which began on Sunday as part of the bilateral defence cooperation between India and the US, witnessed an unscheduled intruder on day one.
A man from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Sunday posed as an army officer and tried to enter the area where the exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas’ — one of the longest running joint military training exercises between India and the US — had just begun. This is the 14th edition of the joint military exercise, which is hosted alternately by the two countries. It is taking place in Chaubattia area in Uttarakhand’s Almora district.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, Rahul, 22, in army uniform and with ‘Army CO’ (commanding officer) written on his car, tried to enter Chaubattia, but army personnel stopped him and asked for his identification papers, which he could not produce. Rahul’s vehicle was seized and he was handed over to the police. He has been booked under various IPC sections, including 140 (wearing garb or carrying token used by soldier, sailor or airman), and others related to cheating and forgery.
He will be produced in the local court on Monday.
The military exercise, which will conclude on September 29, will see the participation of 350 personnel of the US Army and similar strength from the Garud Division of the Indian Army.
A man from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Sunday posed as an army officer and tried to enter the area where the exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas’ — one of the longest running joint military training exercises between India and the US — had just begun. This is the 14th edition of the joint military exercise, which is hosted alternately by the two countries. It is taking place in Chaubattia area in Uttarakhand’s Almora district.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, Rahul, 22, in army uniform and with ‘Army CO’ (commanding officer) written on his car, tried to enter Chaubattia, but army personnel stopped him and asked for his identification papers, which he could not produce. Rahul’s vehicle was seized and he was handed over to the police. He has been booked under various IPC sections, including 140 (wearing garb or carrying token used by soldier, sailor or airman), and others related to cheating and forgery.
He will be produced in the local court on Monday.
The military exercise, which will conclude on September 29, will see the participation of 350 personnel of the US Army and similar strength from the Garud Division of the Indian Army.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan Says He is Scared of Politics, Asks 'Who Isn't?'
- Sui Dhaaga Star Anushka Sharma Challenges Shah Rukh Khan to Perform This Task; Find Out
- Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Jasleen Matharu on Dating Anup Jalota: I'm Prepared to Face All Criticism
- New Set of Code Discovered That Crashes And Restarts Apple iPhones, iPads
- Fortnite Addiction Caused 200 Divorces in 2018, Says UK Divorce Website
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...