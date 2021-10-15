CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » UP Man Rapes Woman Several Times, Records the Act and Forces Her to Convert: Report
UP Man Rapes Woman Several Times, Records the Act and Forces Her to Convert: Report

The victim told police that she didn't know about the man's religion. (Image for representation: News18/File)

According to the complaint, the accused established love affair with the woman and raped her several times.

Muzaffarnagar: A woman was raped by a man, who recorded a video of the act and forced her to convert her religion in a village here, police said Friday. The accused, Waseem alias Akash, has been arrested and a case registered against him at New Mandi police station for the incident that took place on Thursday.

According to the complaint, the accused established love affair with the woman and raped her several times. He raped her and recorded a video of the act, it said, adding the victim was being pressurised to convert.

The accused threatened to post the video online. The victim told police that she didn't know about the man's religion as he introduced himself as Akash while his real name was Waseem.

first published:October 15, 2021, 13:06 IST