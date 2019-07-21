UP Man Receives Electricity Bill of Rs 128 Crore, Loses Supply on Non-Payment

Hapur: A resident of UP’s Hapur allegedly received an electricity bill amounting to Rs 1,28,45,95,444. The amount has shocked Shamim, who in his old age has to run pillar to post to rectify the amount in the electricity bill, reported ANI.

The electricity department has also cut off supply to Shamim’s home as he failed to pay the bill.

Shamim, a resident of Chamri village in Hapur says, "No one listens to our pleas, how will we submit that amount? When we went to complain about it, we were told that they won't resume our electricity connection unless we pay the bill." He added that the electricity department is handing him over the bill of the entire Hapur.

Hapur: A resident of Chamri has received an electricity bill of Rs 1,28,45,95,444. He says "No one listens to our pleas, how will we submit that amount? When we went to complain about it,we were told that they won't resume our electricity connection unless we pay the bill."(20.7) pic.twitter.com/2kOQT8ho36 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 20, 2019

ANI reported that the amount printed on the bill, around 128 crore is charged for a home connection of two kilowatt. Shamim, who stays with his wife says that he receive an average monthly bill of about Rs 700-800.

Shamim's wife Khairu Nisha says, "We only use fan and light. How can the amount be so high? We are poor. How we will pay such a large amount?"

Assistant Electrical Engineer Ram Sharan, however, believes that it must be a technical fault. He says, “If they provide us the bill we will issue them an updated one after rectifying the technical fault in the system.” He added that it is no big deal and such technical faults do take place.

Technical faults like these are not unusual in the state. In January, a man in UP’s Kannauj received an electricity bill for Rs 23 Crore for a connection of two kilowatts.