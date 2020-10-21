UP Man Sent to 13 Days in Jail for Harassing Woman 10 Years Ago

A local court here has sentenced a man to 13 days imprisonment for harassing a woman in Budhana town of the district in 2010.

Judicial Magistrate Pervinder Singh has also imposed a fine of Rs 1,500 on the convict, Nafees, after holding him guilty under section 294 (obscene act in public place) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 297 of the Criminal Law Act.

According to prosecutor Punit Kumar, Nafees was arrested for harassing a woman on a road in Budhana town of the district on August 26, 2010.