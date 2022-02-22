UP Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Raping Daughter in Haryana's Panipat

A man has been sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for raping her daughter in Haryana’s Panipat district. Justice Sumit Garg of a fast track court has also imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on the convict. The man hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district, and he was found guilty of raping his 7-year-old minor girl in a rented room in Panipat. He was working as a labourer at a field owned by a farmer.

The court has said that if the convict fails to pay a fine, he will have to serve additional imprisonment of 1 year simultaneously. Balbir Pawar, the lawyer of the victim girl, said that he will go to Punjab and Haryana High Court Chandigarh to demand a death sentence for the rape convict. Pawar is fighting the case for the victim’s family without taking any fee.

According to the mother of the victim, the convicted man had raped the minor girl after beating her. The girl had narrated the ordeal to her mother after which she decided to file a case against her husband. She had given a complaint to the Women Police Station Panipat in 2018. In her complaint, she had stated that on August 14, 2018, she went to do work in the field. Her daughter came to her while weeping and informed her mother that she was raped by her father.

The man was arrested after the case was lodged at the police station, and now after nearly 3.5 years, the court sentenced him to 20 years of imprisonment along with a Rs 75,000 fine.

In a similar verdict in July 2021, the Fast track court in Panipat had convicted a man for raping his daughter under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. A woman had lodged a complaint at Chandnibagh police station on February 24, 2020, that her husband raped her minor daughter when she had gone to work.

