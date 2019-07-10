Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UP Man Sentenced to Life for Killing Wife for Not Being Able To Give Birth

Amrita and Sunil have married 10 years ago. Her father had complained that she was constantly harassed by her husband for not being able to conceive, public prosecutor Jitender Tyagi said.

PTI

Updated:July 10, 2019, 11:40 PM IST
UP Man Sentenced to Life for Killing Wife for Not Being Able To Give Birth
Representative image.
Muzaffarnagar: A court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife for not being able to bear any child.

Additional District Sessions Judge Vir Nayak Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict Sunil Kumar, public prosecutor Jitender Tyagi said.

Kumar had on June 9, 2018, killed his wife Amrita in Chorawala village here.

A complaint was filed in Kakroli police station after the deceased's sister, who is married to the convict's brother Manoj, informed her father about the incident, the prosecutor said.

Amrita and Sunil have married 10 years ago. Her father had complained that she was constantly harassed by her husband for not being able to conceive, Tyagi said.

