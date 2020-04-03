Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &

1-min read

UP Man Shot at for Asking People to Stay Indoors during Lockdown

The injured man, identified as Javed, was shifted to a hospital for treatment after the attack on Thursday, they said.

PTI

Updated:April 3, 2020, 4:29 PM IST
UP Man Shot at for Asking People to Stay Indoors during Lockdown
Representational image

Muzaffarnagar: A 30-year-old man was shot at by a group of people that was wandering outdoors after he asked them to stay in their homes and abide by the lockdown restrictions at Kakroli village in the district, police said.

The injured man, identified as Javed, was shifted to a hospital for treatment after the attack on Thursday, they said.

According to SHO Vijay Bahadur Singh, police registered a case against six people who are all absconding.

The complaint alleges that Javed and his brother Dilshad asked a group of people to go into their homes and follow the lockdown restrictions. The duo was beaten up by the group that also opened fire in which the former was injured, the FIR alleges.

