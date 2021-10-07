CHANGE LANGUAGE
UP Man Shot Dead While Offering Namaz at Mosque, No Arrests Made So Far
1-MIN READ

UP Man Shot Dead While Offering Namaz at Mosque, No Arrests Made So Far

Police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. (Representational Image: News18)

An unidentified person fired at Kamruzzama from behind when he was reciting Quran after "azan" about 5 am, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), Suresh Chand Rawat said.

A 55-year-old man was shot dead while offering namaz at a mosque in a village here Thursday, police said. The incident took place in Kolua village in the Chilia area.

Later, police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. A detailed probe in the matter is on.

No arrests have been made in this case so far.

October 07, 2021