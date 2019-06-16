Take the pledge to vote

UP Man Stabs Daughter, Brother Helps Push Her into Canal for Wanting to Continue Studies

The 15-year-old girl's brother-in-law told cops that the girl had been living with his family because her parents wanted to marry her off.

News18.com

Updated:June 16, 2019, 7:38 AM IST
Image for Representation.
Lucknow: A man from Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh allegedly stabbed his 15-year-old daughter with a knife and pushed her into a canal when she demanded that she be allowed to continue her studies.

The teen said that she was repeatedly stabbed and pushed into a nearby canal when she told her father she did not want to get married as per his wishes and instead wanted to pursue higher studies.

"My father took me to a desolate place near the canal. My brother joined him. While my brother restrained me with a cloth on the neck, my father repeatedly slashed at me from behind with a knife. I begged him to stop but he did not. He wanted me to stop my studies and get married instead," the teen was quoted as telling news agency ANI.

The girl managed to swim away and escaped.

The girl's brother-in-law told cops that the girl had been living with his family because her parents wanted to marry her off.

The police have taken the statement of the girl and are investigating the matter.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Loading...
