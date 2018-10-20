English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Man Stoned to Death by Monkeys, Cops in a Fix as Family Wants FIR Against the Simians
Picture for representation. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: A 72-year-old man died in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district on Thursday after a troop of monkeys rained bricks on him from a treetop.
According to the police, the incident happened in Tikri village when the man had gone to fetch dry wood for ‘havan’ and was hurled with bricks on the head and chest by the monkeys, the Times of India reported. The deceased has been identified as Dharampal Singh.
Now, Singh’s family wants to lodge an FIR and name the monkeys as accused.
When the police registered the case as an ‘accident’, the family was not happy and demanded intervention by higher authorities in the case.
Singh’s brother said that he succumbed to his injuries after the monkeys threw around 20 bricks that hit his head, chest and legs. Further, he railed at the police for not converting their written complaint into an FIR.
“How can we register the case against monkeys? This will make us a laughingstock. I don’t think it is a logical demand. We were definitely informed of the bizarre accident and we registered it in our case diary after which a post-mortem was also conducted,” Chitwan Singh, station officer of Doghat police station told TOI.
Rogue monkeys have seemingly become a menace in UP. In July this year, a five-year-old boy suffered serious burn injuries after a barrel of monkeys dropped a polythene bag containing 'sutli' (crude) bombs on him in Fatehpur. Two others were also injured in the incident.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
