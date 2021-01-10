UP Man Stranded in Iran Returns Home with Help of Indian Embassy

A young man from Uttar Pradesh who was stranded in Iran after being duped by a recruitment agent has returned home with the help of Indian embassy there, a BJP MP said on Sunday. According to BJP MP from Shahjahanpur Arun Kumar Sagar, Rinku, a resident of Jakhiya village in the district, had gone to Iran on December 14 after being promised a job in the merchant navy by the Mumbai-based agent.

Rinku was introduced to the agent by a man who had taken Rs 3.50 lakh from him. On reaching Iran, Rinku was given a job in a small boat and his employers took away his passport and other documents. Having realised that he has been duped, Rinku narrated his situation to his father who, in turn, approached the parliamentarian for help.

The MP said he spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and "the Indian embassy sent Rinku to India from Iran on January 2." Speaking to .

