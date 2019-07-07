Take the pledge to vote

UP Man Strangulates Wife for Refusing Sex, Cuts His Own Genitals in Fit of Rage

The neighbours informed the police after they noticed the victim lying on the ground and the accused Hasan drenched in blood on Saturday morning.

IANS

Updated:July 7, 2019, 4:15 PM IST
UP Man Strangulates Wife for Refusing Sex, Cuts His Own Genitals in Fit of Rage
Gorakhpur: In a bizarre incident, a man killed his wife for refusing to have sex with him and then cut his own genitals.

The 24-year-old accused is undergoing treatment in the Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur.

According to police reports, the incident took place in Pokhar village in Siddharthanagar where the husband Anwarul Hasan lives.

The couple was alone at home when the accused, Hasan, strangled his wife after she rejected his request for sex. Hasan, who works in Surat in Gujarat, got married to the 20-year-old victim only a year ago and had returned home two days ago.

The neighbours informed the police after they noticed the victim lying on the ground and the accused Hasan drenched in blood on Saturday morning.

Hasan was rushed to district hospital from where he was referred to Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur.

Police have sent the body of the victim for post-mortem.

The accused later told reporters that he strangled his wife to death after she refused his request for sex and later cut his own genitals.

According to the police, the victim's father has alleged that his daughter was being harassed for a long time for dowry by the accused.

A case has been registered against Anwarul Hasan on the complaint of girl's father.

