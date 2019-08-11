UP Man Takes Poison in Women Police Station After Wife Refuses to Live With Him

Muzaffarnagar: A man consumed poison in a women police station when his wife refused to live with him during mediation, police said on Sunday.

Pankaj Kumar (26) was rushed to a hospital in serious condition on Saturday, they said.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Preeti Rani, Kumar was summoned by the police to attend the mediation in women police station.

"During hot arguments between husband and wife, he consumed poison after she refused to live with him," the SHO said.

According to sub inspector Mahipal Singh, the woman had filed a complaint against Pankaj for harassing her over dowry demand.

