UP Man Takes Poison in Women Police Station After Wife Refuses to Live With Him

The man consumed poison in a police station during a heated mediation with the woman, who refused to live with him, and had filed a complaint against the man for harassing her over dowry demand.

PTI

Updated:August 11, 2019, 11:58 AM IST
UP Man Takes Poison in Women Police Station After Wife Refuses to Live With Him
Image for representation.
Muzaffarnagar: A man consumed poison in a women police station when his wife refused to live with him during mediation, police said on Sunday.

Pankaj Kumar (26) was rushed to a hospital in serious condition on Saturday, they said.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Preeti Rani, Kumar was summoned by the police to attend the mediation in women police station.

"During hot arguments between husband and wife, he consumed poison after she refused to live with him," the SHO said.

According to sub inspector Mahipal Singh, the woman had filed a complaint against Pankaj for harassing her over dowry demand.

