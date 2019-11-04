Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Man Takes Up Bizarre Challenge to Eat 50 Eggs for Rs 2,000, Dies After Having 41st

Police said that Yadav had accompanied his friend to the Bibiganj market area to eat eggs but suddenly an argument broke out between the two and they decided on a challenge of Rs 2,000 for eating 50 eggs.

IANS

Updated:November 4, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UP Man Takes Up Bizarre Challenge to Eat 50 Eggs for Rs 2,000, Dies After Having 41st
Representative image.

Jaunpur (UP): In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, an egg challenge cost a man dear as he had to pay with his life, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Subhash Yadav (42).

Police said that Yadav had accompanied his friend to the Bibiganj market area to eat eggs but suddenly an argument broke out between the two and they decided on a challenge of Rs 2,000 for eating 50 eggs.

Subhash accepted the bet and began eating eggs. He ate 41 eggs and just when he started eating the 42nd egg, he collapsed and fell unconscious.

The local people rushed him to the district hospital from where he was referred to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences. He died hours later.

While the doctors claimed that Subhash died due to over-eating, the family members refused to comment on the incident, police added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram