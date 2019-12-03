Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Man Throws Out Wife, 6 Daughters from Home for 'Giving Birth to Only Girls'

Further, the woman accused her husband and brother-in-law of injuring her with a knife. She alleged her husband was trying to divorce her and marry another woman.

PTI

Updated:December 3, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UP Man Throws Out Wife, 6 Daughters from Home for 'Giving Birth to Only Girls'
Representative image.

Banda: A 40-year-old woman in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district has accused her husband of expelling her from the house along with her six daughters for allegedly giving birth to only girls, police said on Tuesday.

A case was registered against the husband and his elder brother under various sections of the IPC, police said, adding that efforts are on to arrest the siblings who are absconding.

Banda Superintendent of Police Ganesh Prasad Saha said, "The matter pertains to Korrahi village under Bisanda police station area."

Accompanied by her six daughters, Shahjahan met the SP at his office on Monday alleging that her husband Lukman had expelled her from the house for giving birth to only girls.

The youngest daughter is about two-years-old while the eldest is in the age group of 14-15, Saha said.

The woman also accused her husband and brother-in-law of injuring her with a knife, the SP said.

Shahjahan also alleged her husband was trying to divorce her and marry another woman, he said.

Saha said, "Police officials have been directed to immediately arrest the accused."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram