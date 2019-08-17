UP Man Trades 71 Sheep for Wife in Bizarre Pact with Her Lover

Lucknow: In a bizarre case, a Panchayat ordered a man to trade 71 sheep with his lover’s husband in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh and all the three parties to the dispute peculiarly agreed to the decision.

The issue began on July 22 when a young woman, who was married to a local villager, eloped with her lover. As the police intervened in the matter, she expressed her decision to leave her husband and live with her lover.

However, recently a brawl ensued when the two men met in the village and confronted each other. Following this, a Panchayat was called where the lover was asked to make a choice between his herd and the woman. He chose the woman.

Thus, he was asked to award her husband 71 sheep out of the 142 in his flock and all the three sides agreed to the arrangement and went back. But, their love story suffered another jolt when the father of the lover objected to the Panchayat’s decision and demanded the sheep back.

The miffed father registered a written complaint with the police station and demanded an unconditional return of his livestock. He even accused the woman’s husband of stealing the animals.

Amid all the ruckus, the woman refused to go back to her husband and reiterated her decision to live with her young lover.

The matter now rests with the police who are resolving it through discussion with the parties to the dispute.

“We are in touch with the complainant’s side and the police have been making efforts to get the matter resolved by speaking to all the parties involved,” said SHO, Khorabar, Ambika Bhardwaj.

