UP Man Tries to Rape 15-year-old Niece, Kills Himself After Failed Attempt

Muzaffarnagar: A 26-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after making an abortive bid to rape his minor niece in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. He also injured her with a sharp object during the sexual assault bid, police said.

The body of the man was found in a field in his village on Thursday and prime facie it appears that he committed suicide by consuming poison, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar said.

On Wednesday, the man tried to rape his 15-year-old niece and injured her with a sharp object, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the ASP said. The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Kumar said.