UP Man, Unable to Pay Rs 8 Lakh Loan, Kills Uncle

The Prayagraj police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested four people for allegedly killing a jeweller earlier this week. Ramraj Soni (47) was shot dead in Bardaha village on July 26. Among the four arrested, is the deceased’s nephew, Bablu Soni. Police have also recovered an illegal pistol, and a motorcycle used in the crime. Police said the alleged murder took place due to Rs 8 lakh that Bablu had to repay to Ramraj. In order to escape paying the amount, Bablu planned to kill his maternal uncle.

According to the superintendent of police (SP) of Yamunapar, Saurabh Dixit, Bablu had started planning the murder around a year ago. He hired a shooter, Ajay Patel, for Rs 3 lakh. Ajay along with his two accomplices, Ram Bhavan Patel and Monu Kumar, started a recce of Ramraj’s house. On Monday around 8 pm when the businessman was sitting on a chair outside his house, the three men came on a bike and Ajay shot at him. He was rushed to a hospital in the area but was declared dead on arrival.

The incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed in the area. After scanning the footage, police managed to identify the shooters. The victim’s wife told police that last year, on September 9, Ramraj had narrowly escaped a shooting attempt. When he discussed it with his family, Bablu had suggested that it would not be safe to file a complaint in the matter and so Ramraj did not approach the police.

Suspecting foul play, the police started tracking Bablu’s mobile phone through surveillance and eventually caught him with the three other accused. During questioning, all the four confessed to their crime.

The SP said in the past, Ajay has gone to jail in a case of snatching. The criminal records of the other accused are also being probed. They were produced in a district court on Friday that sent to judicial custody.

