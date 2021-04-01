UP Man Who Asked Police to Find Him a Bride Bombarded With Proposals After Viral Video

Azim Mansuri, a 2-foot-tall resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana, recently made headlines after he approached the Shamli police and asked them to find a suitable bride for him.

Mansuri, who owns a cosmetics and beauty products shop, is now getting marriage proposals from across the country. He had approached the police after failing to find a suitable girl due to his short height, despite earning enough money every month to meet his expenses.

According to reports, the Kairana resident, who was facing rejections from girls because of his short height, is now getting marriage offers from Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Bihar and other cities across the country.

Mansuri had also requested for a suitable match on his social media account. He had also appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other officials to help him.

At last, he reached the women police station of Shamli and requested the inspector to help him with his marriage. After approaching police with his unique request, his story went viral on social media.

Marriage proposals have now started pouring in for Azim so much so that he is now confused over choosing the right partner. His family members are considering the proposals and have said they will take things forward in this regard soon. A large number of girls have posted their videos on social media, expressing their desire to marry him.

He has also been proposed by a Delhi girl who wishes to get married to him and has made her video viral on social media.

Mansuri is happy with how things have turned out and has started working on a Hindi song that will be rolled out soon.