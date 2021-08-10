The Uttar Pradesh government might end weekend curfew in the state, as the active caseload goes below 600. The order is expected to be issued by the Home Ministry following instructions from CM Yogi Adityanath.

Previously, hotels, restaurants, and shopping malls in UP were allowed to open with 50% capacity from 7am to 9pm on all weekdays. Other standalone shops and market complexes were also allowed to be open for five days a week.

The state continues to allow no more than 50 persons at a time allowed to gather in religious places, wedding ceremonies and other social gatherings.

On Tuesday, UP witnessed a sharp decline in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases as the state logged only 20, making it the lowest daily-case count ever. The test positivity rate (TPR) of the state is 0.01 percent, the lowest in the country.

For comparison, Kerala’s TPR almost rose to 16 percent as the state has been reporting the highest share of daily caseload in the country.

The active caseload in UP, the most populous state, now stands at 545 which has been brought down by a remarkable 99.8 per cent from its peak capped at 3,10,783 cases on April 30.

Implementing measures such as the intensive ‘Trace, Test & Treat’ and prevention through vaccination and partial coronavirus curfews to decimate the pandemic, the UP government worked with a multipronged approach to minimise its devastating impact.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here