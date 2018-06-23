UP Meat Seller Dies After Being Beaten up by Cops For Allegedly Selling Beef

A meat seller from Bareilly died on Friday after he was beaten up by UP Police personnel for allegedly selling beef. The victim, Salim Qureshi, was admitted to All India Institute for Medical Sciences in Delhi where he later succumbed to his injuries.On June 14, Salim Qureshi alias Munna was picked up by two police constables, Shripal and Harishankar, from his home. Qureshi was then taken to a private wedding hall where he was severely beaten up by the cops, alleged the victim’s wife Farzana in her complaint.As per the allegations, Qureshi was summoned by Kankartola police post in-charge Ali Mian Zaidi at the behest of a local corporator's husband Anjum Khan. The victim Salim used to run a small meat shop in Baradari area of Bareilly.After bring roughed up by the cops, Qureshi was first admitted to a local hospital but when his condition deteriorated he was referred to Delhi, where he died on Thursday. Locals staged a protest by placing Qureshi’s body on the road on Friday evening.Once the matter came to light, senior superintendent of police Kamlesh Bahadur suspended the two accused along with Kankartola post in-charge Zaidi.An FIR has also been lodged against the two constables. While two others, including Anjum Khan, who tipped the constables about the alleged cow slaughter have also been booked.