English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Stressed at Work, UP Medical Officer Hangs Self at Gonda Residence
Senior Uttar Pradesh medical officer committed suicide on Monday in Gonda district. Family members told the police that the deceased was stressed with work.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Lucknow: A senior Uttar Pradesh medical officer committed suicide on Monday in Gonda district, police said.
Deputy Chief Medical officer (Dy CMO) of Gonda, Gayasul Hassan's body was found hanging from a tree at his official residence by helpers.
According to the police, his family was asleep when he hung himself. Family members told the police that the deceased was stressed with work.
District Magistrate Prabhanshu Srivastava said a probe has been ordered into the circumstances that could have led to the suicide.
Deputy Chief Medical officer (Dy CMO) of Gonda, Gayasul Hassan's body was found hanging from a tree at his official residence by helpers.
According to the police, his family was asleep when he hung himself. Family members told the police that the deceased was stressed with work.
District Magistrate Prabhanshu Srivastava said a probe has been ordered into the circumstances that could have led to the suicide.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Saturday 10 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Saturday 10 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Franck Ribery Slaps TV Pundit After Bayern Munich Lose to Borussia Dortmund - Report
- Pep Guardiola Confronts Raheem Sterling Over Derby Showboating
- Thugs Of Hindostan Struggles at Box Office, Collects Rs 117.50 Crore in 4 Days
- London Named the Supercar Capital of the World, Analysis Based on Instagram Images
- The PUBG Mobile Challenge is Heading For The Finals in Dubai
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...