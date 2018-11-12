GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Stressed at Work, UP Medical Officer Hangs Self at Gonda Residence

Senior Uttar Pradesh medical officer committed suicide on Monday in Gonda district. Family members told the police that the deceased was stressed with work.

IANS

Updated:November 12, 2018, 11:45 AM IST
Stressed at Work, UP Medical Officer Hangs Self at Gonda Residence
Image for representation only.
Lucknow: A senior Uttar Pradesh medical officer committed suicide on Monday in Gonda district, police said.

Deputy Chief Medical officer (Dy CMO) of Gonda, Gayasul Hassan's body was found hanging from a tree at his official residence by helpers.

According to the police, his family was asleep when he hung himself. Family members told the police that the deceased was stressed with work.

District Magistrate Prabhanshu Srivastava said a probe has been ordered into the circumstances that could have led to the suicide.
