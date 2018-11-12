Stressed at Work, UP Medical Officer Hangs Self at Gonda Residence

A senior Uttar Pradesh medical officer committed suicide on Monday in Gonda district, police said.Deputy Chief Medical officer (Dy CMO) of Gonda, Gayasul Hassan's body was found hanging from a tree at his official residence by helpers.According to the police, his family was asleep when he hung himself. Family members told the police that the deceased was stressed with work.District Magistrate Prabhanshu Srivastava said a probe has been ordered into the circumstances that could have led to the suicide.