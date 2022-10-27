CHANGE LANGUAGE
UP Men Beat Cop After Being Pulled Over For Not Wearing Helmets | Watch
UP Men Beat Cop After Being Pulled Over For Not Wearing Helmets | Watch

PTI

Last Updated: October 27, 2022, 23:24 IST

New Delhi, India

In the video, the four men are seen hitting and abusing the head constable. (ANI)

Police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident, a purported video of which is doing the rounds on social media

A head constable of the Uttar Pradesh Police was beaten up here by four motorcycle-borne men after he pulled them over for travelling without helmets, officials said on Thursday.

Police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident, a purported video of which is doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, the four men are seen hitting and abusing the head constable.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Raj said, “The head constable of Para police station Srikant stopped four men who were travelling on a motorcycle without helmets. The men manhandled the head constable.”

“An FIR has been registered at Para police station. We have identified the accused and efforts are on to arrest them,” he said.

first published:October 27, 2022, 23:24 IST
last updated:October 27, 2022, 23:24 IST