INDIA

UP Migrant Labourer Dies by Suicide Due to Economic Hardship Amid Covid-19

For representation: Migrant workers and their families wait to get on a bus to reach a railway station to board a train to their home state of Uttar Pradesh, during an extended lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, Photo: (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

Dharmendra, 32, was working as a labourer in Delhi and had returned to his village in April following the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 6, 2020, 2:22 PM IST
A migrant labourer committed suicide in Gangapurva village here reportedly over economic hardship, police said on Monday. The body of Dharmendra (32) was found hanging from a plum tree on Sunday, Shashi Kumar Pandey, SHO, Girwa Police Station said.

He said Dharmendra was working as a labourer in Delhi and had returned to his village in April following the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus.

Gyan Singh, younger brother of the deceased, said Dharmendra was worried as he could not get a job card and their sister's marriage was fixed. Singh said his brother was facing financial troubles and took the extreme step. The SHO said the matter is being investigated.


This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

