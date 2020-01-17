UP Mining Scam Accused IAS Officer's Uncle Writes to PMO about Nephew's Undisclosed Assets
The letter says waitlisted IAS officer Abhay Singh has acquired property worth crores by illegal means and the complainant, Ravi Singh, can provide all required details for any investigation into the allegations.
File photo of waitlisted IAS officer Abhay Singh.
Lucknow: A complaint has been lodged with the Prime Minister’s Office against the former district magistrate of Bulandshehar, Abhay Singh, an accused in an illegal mining case during the previous Samajwadi Party government.
The complaint, dated December 23, was sent by Singh’s maternal uncle and advocate Ravi Pratap Singh to the PMO and was also marked to the chiefs of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), state vigilance department and chief secretary.
The complaint, a copy of which is in possession of news18, says Singh has acquired property worth crores by illegal means. The letter also alleges that the IAS officer has not officially disclosed all his assets and the complainant can provide all required details for any investigation into the allegations.
Abhay Singh’s uncle, Ravi Singh, had earlier too accused him of assault and threats over a property dispute in Pratapgarh district.
The waitlisted IAS officer had made headlines in the past when the CBI recovered cash worth Rs 47 lakh from his official residence during his posting as the district magistrate of Bulandshehar.
The CBI had registered two cases in the Uttar Pradesh mining scam, in which former minister Gayatri Prajapati and four IAS officers were named as accused, and carried out searches at 12 locations in the state.
The case pertains to the alleged irregularities in grant of mining leases in violation of mandatory e-tendering policy introduced by the state government on May 31, 2012, which was upheld by the Allahabad High Court on January 29, 2013.
The agency's FIR named Prajapati, a former minister in the Samajwadi Party government, and then principal secretary in the geology and mining department Jiwesh Nandan, special secretary Santosh Kumar, Abhay Singh and another district magistrate.
