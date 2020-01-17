Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Mining Scam Accused IAS Officer's Uncle Writes to PMO about Nephew's Undisclosed Assets

The letter says waitlisted IAS officer Abhay Singh has acquired property worth crores by illegal means and the complainant, Ravi Singh, can provide all required details for any investigation into the allegations.

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2020, 5:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UP Mining Scam Accused IAS Officer's Uncle Writes to PMO about Nephew's Undisclosed Assets
File photo of waitlisted IAS officer Abhay Singh.

Lucknow: A complaint has been lodged with the Prime Minister’s Office against the former district magistrate of Bulandshehar, Abhay Singh, an accused in an illegal mining case during the previous Samajwadi Party government.

The complaint, dated December 23, was sent by Singh’s maternal uncle and advocate Ravi Pratap Singh to the PMO and was also marked to the chiefs of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), state vigilance department and chief secretary.

The complaint, a copy of which is in possession of news18, says Singh has acquired property worth crores by illegal means. The letter also alleges that the IAS officer has not officially disclosed all his assets and the complainant can provide all required details for any investigation into the allegations.

Abhay Singh’s uncle, Ravi Singh, had earlier too accused him of assault and threats over a property dispute in Pratapgarh district.

The waitlisted IAS officer had made headlines in the past when the CBI recovered cash worth Rs 47 lakh from his official residence during his posting as the district magistrate of Bulandshehar.

The CBI had registered two cases in the Uttar Pradesh mining scam, in which former minister Gayatri Prajapati and four IAS officers were named as accused, and carried out searches at 12 locations in the state.

The case pertains to the alleged irregularities in grant of mining leases in violation of mandatory e-tendering policy introduced by the state government on May 31, 2012, which was upheld by the Allahabad High Court on January 29, 2013.

The agency's FIR named Prajapati, a former minister in the Samajwadi Party government, and then principal secretary in the geology and mining department Jiwesh Nandan, special secretary Santosh Kumar, Abhay Singh and another district magistrate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram