UP Minister Vijay Kashyap Succumbs to Covid-19, Fifth BJP MLA to Lose Battle to Virus

Minister of State with the Uttar Pradesh government and MLA from Charthawal assembly seat in Muzaffarnagar Vijay Kashyap succumbs to coronavirus. He was admitted at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. Kashyap was 52 year old. He is the fifth legislator in Uttar Pradesh to have lost the battle to COVID-19 in the second wave.

On May 7, former Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP MLA Dal Bahadur Kori succumbed to Covid-19 at a private hospital in Lucknow where he was admitted almost a week ago. Kori had become a minister of state during the chief ministership of Rajnath Singh.

Before him, BJP MLA from Nawabganj constituency in Bareilly, Kesar Singh Gangwar, passed away from coronavirus at a hospital in Noida. Singh was initially admitted to Medical College at Bhojipura, and was discharged from there after recovery. However, after his health deteriorated again, he was taken to the hospital again where he tested positive for Covid-19. He was given plasma therapy which too did not bring any significant improvement in his health.

On April 23, Lucknow (West) legislator Suresh Kumar Srivastava died from the infection. His wife, Malti, also passed away two days later. Both were being treated at a hospital in Lucknow. Prior to their death, Suresh Srivastava’s driver had succumbed to the virus.

Another BJP MLA Ramesh Chandra Diwakar from Auraiya Sadar had died due to Covid-19 on April 22. Post the infection, Diwakar started to have lung problems, and was admitted to Meerut Medical College in critical condition but could not be saved.

Leaders of other political parties, including the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have also fallen prey to the deadly virus.

Uttar Pradesh has 403 posts of MLAs in the Legislative Assembly. Of them, 307 legislators belong to the BJP, 49 are from SP and 18 belong to the BSP.

