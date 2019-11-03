New Delhi: As thick smog chokes Delhi, an Uttar Pradesh minister has a unique solution to this emergency — a 'yagna'. The leader believes that pleasing Lord Indra would help reduce the pollution in the national capital.

Minister Sunil Bharala's comments come at a time when Delhi is under grip of one of the worst air quality with the AQI in most places breaching the 999 mark.

Bharala said stubble burning is a natural process and doesn’t cause pollution to such a measure. “Farmers have always practiced stubble burning, it's a natural system. Repeated criticism of it is unfortunate,” he said.

The UP minister, in order to reduce pollution, suggested playing to Lord Indra to combat pollution. “Governments should hold 'Yagya' to please Lord Indra (God of rain), as it has been done traditionally. Lord Indra will set things right,” Bharala Said.

Stubble burning is considered as one of the major reasons behind pollution. Over 22,000 cases of stubble burning had been witnessed in Punjab and more than 4,200 incidents in Haryana in the recent days, officials said.

The minister added that it is an attack on farmers and when the farmers cultivate sugarcane or dal, such wastes are bound to generate.

According to the government air quality monitor, the air quality index (AQI) in Bawana was recorded at 999 in Jahangirpuri, Rohini, Sonia Vihar, Shahdara, Okhla, Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, Anand Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Pusa, Mandir Marg, Mundka, Sriniwaspuri and JNU. Other places also crossed the 900-mark.

