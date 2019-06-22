UP Minister Gets Govt Staff to Tie His Shoelace on Yoga Day, Then Calls for 'Appreciation'

New Delhi: A lot happened on Friday as India celebrated World Yoga Day this year. From ministers descending on the streets to display their physical fitness to lawmakers getting their shoelaces tied by government servants, Yoga divas saw it all.

While Haryana saw immense commotion in Rohtak as people looted yoga mats from the venue where Chief Minister ML Khattar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had taken part in the International Yoga Day programme, a Cabinet Minister in Uttar Pradesh triggered a controversy by getting his shoes tied by an employee.

Laxmi Narayan, Minister of Minority Affairs and Dairy Development in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet stirred controversy as he was seen casually standing along with his supporters while a government employee went on his knees to tie his shoelaces at a yoga event in Shahjahanpur, about 170 km from state capital Lucknow.

#WATCH: UP Minister Laxmi Narayan gets his shoelace tied by a government employee at a yoga event in Shahjahanpur, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/QbVxiQM7bI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 22 June 2019

However, it is not clear whether the incident happened before or after the yoga event.

Narayan has also justified the incident by quoting the Ramayana and citing the relationship shared between Lord Ram and his half-brother Bharat.

"India was a country where Bharat ruled Lord Ram's kingdom for 14 years with the kharau (wooden slippers) of the latter on the throne. This (the gesture of someone helping him wear his shoes) should be appreciated," he said, adding that a gesture of someone helping him wear his shoes should be appreciated.

Even Congress chief Rahul Gandhi landed up in a controversy with his snide tweet on International Yoga Day 2019. Tweeting pictures of the Indian Army's dog squad doing yoga, Gandhi captioned it "New India".

Gandhi's tweet drew a sharp retort from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who accused him of mocking International Yoga Day and insulting the forces. Defence minister Rajnath Singh also criticised Gandhi's tweet. Gandhi was also trolled on Twitter, with a number of people posting pictures about the Congress while poking fun at him and the party.