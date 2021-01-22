News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

UP Minister Gulab Devi Says She is Tested Positive for Covid-19

Men walk past a mural of frontline workers amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai on December 21, 2020. (REUTERS)

Men walk past a mural of frontline workers amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai on December 21, 2020. (REUTERS)

Uttar Pradesh minister Gulab Devi said she is doing fine and she will be available to serve the people soon.

Uttar Pradesh minister Gulab Devi on Friday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated herself at home. In a statement, the minister of state for secondary education said she is doing fine.

”I want to bring to your notice that I had a cough for two days. I got myself tested in Lucknow and have been found positive for coronavirus. I appeal to all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested,” the BJP MLA from Chandausi said. ”I am doing fine and will be available to serve you soon,” Devi said.

As of Thursday, Uttar Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally stood at 5,97,823 and the death toll at 8,597.


