UP Minister Mohsin Raza Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Goes Into Self-quarantine

Uttar Pradesh Minister Mohsin Raza on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and asked everyone who had come in contact with him in the last few days to quarantine themselves. Raza, who is the Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj in Uttar Pradesh, said on the advice of doctors, he has quarantined himself at his residence.

"In the past, some staff attached to me had tested positive for COVID-19. After having symptoms of COVID-19, I underwent test on Monday. I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request all the people, who have met me or come in contact with me to undergo test and quarantine themselves as per guidelines," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Raza added, "On the advice of the doctor, I have quarantined myself at my residence. My request to all the residents of the state is that they should exercise caution and follow the guidelines issued by the government." Raza, 52, is the lone Muslim face in the Council of Ministers headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Currently, Raza is a member of UP Legislative Council.

Earlier, Rural Development Minister Rajendra Pratap Singh, Ayush Minister Dharam Singh Saini, Youth Development Minister Upendra Tiwari, Atul Garg Minister of State for Medical, Health and Family Welfare and Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh, Minister of State for Khadi and Villages Industries had tested positive for the disease.

UP Industries Minister (Cabinet) Satish Mahana, Health Minister (Cabinet) Jai Pratap Singh, Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh and state Law Minister Brajesh Pathak too had tested for COVID-19.

Earlier, two UP Cabinet ministers - Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan - had succumbed to COVID-19.