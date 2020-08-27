INDIA

1-MIN READ

UP Minister Siddharth Nath Singh Tests Positive for Covid-19, Quarantines Himself

File photo of UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh.

The 56-year-old cabinet minister has quarantined himself at his home on medical advice after testing positive for coronavirus.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 27, 2020, 4:48 PM IST
Senior Uttar Pradesh minister Siddharth Nath Singh said on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 56-year-old cabinet minister has quarantined himself at his home on medical advice.

"After preliminary symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and the report was positive. I am alright but on doctor's advice I have isolated myself in home quarantine," he said in a tweet in Hindi. "I request those who came in contact with me over the last few days to get themselves tested," the minister said.

