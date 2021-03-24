UP Minister Stirs Azaan Controversy Ahead of State Polls, Clerics Allege Conspiracy to Spread Hatred in Society

The controversy over Azaan (call to prayer) from mosques is rising again in Uttar Pradesh with less than a year left for 2022 State Assembly polls. First, the Allahabad University Vice-Chancellor Sangeeta Srivastava had complained to the District Magistrate about this, after which the mosque had lowered the volume of its speakers. Now, the Minister of State in the UP government from Ballia, Anand Swaroop Shukla, has written a letter to the DM demanding removal of loudspeakers from the mosque in his constituency.

Reacting over the controversy, Shia cleric and spokesperson of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, Maulana Yasub Abbas, demanded that the government should take strict action against its minister and other such people who are promoting hatred between Hindus and Muslims in the country.

Earlier, the minister wrote a letter to the District Magistrate that during the Namaz in the mosques located in his home district of Ballia, religious propaganda and various types of information were disseminated in loud voice through Azaan and loudspeakers throughout the day. This causes problems for students. Also, the health of children, old people and sick people is also being adversely affected. Due to which the public is facing more noise pollution, so the loudspeaker should be removed from the mosque, demanded Shukla.

Maulana Yasub Abbas said, “It is a matter of regret that a minister of the Uttar Pradesh government has objected to Azaan. We condemn it and demand from the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that the way people in government positions are objecting to Azaan, it is an attempt to spread hatred between Hindus and Muslims. Such people should be controlled. India is a country of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb. Here, when the Muslims do not mind the bells and bhajans-kirtan in the temples, then the Hindu brothers should not have any objection to the Azaan in the mosques. This is a well-planned conspiracy of some people, by which they want to create a difference between Hindus and Muslims.”