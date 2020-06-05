INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

UP Minister Suresh Khanna to Take Covid-19 Test After Visiting Patients at Meerut Hospital

Representative image. (reuters)

Representative image. (reuters)

Khanna, who also holds the portfolios of Finance and Parliamentary Affairs ministries, is currently under home quarantine.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 5, 2020, 5:49 PM IST
Share this:

Uttar Pradesh Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna will undergo a COVID-19 test after he visited a hospital in Meerut where positive patients are under treatment, officials said on Friday.

Khanna had on Monday paid a visit to Government Medical College in Meerut to inquire about the well being of the patients there and get their feedback about the treatment, Information Officer of the minister Jayendra Singh said.

On the advice of doctors, Khanna will give his sample for coronavirus testing on Saturday, he said.

Khanna, who also holds the portfolios of Finance and Parliamentary Affairs ministries, is currently under home quarantine.

In a tweet, the minister said he is healthy and has no symptoms of coronavirus.

Khanna said he is currently discharging his duties from home following "medical advice".


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading