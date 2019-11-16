UP Minister Swati Singh Asks Cop to Drop FIR Against Builder, Hauled up by Yogi After Audio Clip Goes Viral

Lucknow: An audio clip of Uttar Pradesh minister Swati Singh instructing a police official to not file an FIR against Ansal Builders has gone viral. Subsequently, chief minister Yogi Adityanath summoned her and demanded a detailed report of the incident.

In the clip, a man can be heard speaking to the Circle Officer (CO) of Lucknow cantonment Beenu Singh, and handing over the phone to the minister. She is then heard instructing the officer to drop the report against Ansal builders.

She says, "Higher authorities have instructed that no FIR will be filed against the builders. Only fake FIRs are being filed against them."

The CO is heard responding that the report was being filed only after a proper investigation. To this, an irked Singh replies that the case was high-profile, and everything was under the chief minister's watch. She is also heard challenging the CO's claim, questioning how she could have conducted the probe when she had joined only a few days ago.

Finally, Swati Singh says, "All this is fake, get it over with. You can visit me someday if you want to work here. I never request any unethical work, you can ask anyone."

After the audio clip went viral, chief minister Yogi Adityanath summoned Swati Singh to his official residence, and according to sources, reprimanded her. He also sought a detailed report on the matter from from UP DGP OP Singh.

Previously, Swati Singh was caught in trouble for inaugurating a beer shop in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar, on which occasion she was hauled up by the chief minister as well.

