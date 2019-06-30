Take the pledge to vote

UP Minister to Fund Education of Daughter of Man Beaten to Death

The minister said he would bear the expenses of the education of the shopkeeper's daughter, Prachi Yadav, who is a student of Class IV.

PTI

Updated:June 30, 2019, 9:08 PM IST
File photo of Uttar Pradesh Energy minister Shrikant Sharma.
Mathura (UP): An Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister said on Sunday that he would fund the education of a girl whose father was beaten to death here two months ago.

Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma made the announcement after he gave a cheque of Rs 2 lakh from the chief minister's discretionary fund to the wife of Bharat Yadav.

Yadav was allegedly beaten by 10 people on May 18 when he demanded money from them for the lassi they had from his store at Chawk Bazaar here. He succumbed to his injuries a week later.

The minister said he would bear the expenses of the education of the shopkeeper's daughter, Prachi Yadav, who is a student of Class IV.

"I will transfer Rs 2 lakh in her account tomorrow (Monday) from my own pocket through an FD (fixed deposit) in her favour after opening an account in the bank," the minister told reporters here.​

