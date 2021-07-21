CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#RajKundra
Home» News» India» UP: Minor Apprehended For Raping School Girl By Giving Her Intoxicants
1-MIN READ

UP: Minor Apprehended For Raping School Girl By Giving Her Intoxicants

UP: Minor Apprehended For Raping School Girl By Giving Her Intoxicants

A minor has been apprehended for allegedly raping a school girl by giving her intoxicants and then blackmailing her with objectionable pictures, police said on Tuesday. On the basis of a complaint received by the girl's family, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atul Sharma said that the minor accused befriended the class 9 student, who lived in the neighbourhood, and then raped her by giving her intoxicants.

Saharanpur, Jul 20: A minor has been apprehended for allegedly raping a school girl by giving her intoxicants and then blackmailing her with objectionable pictures, police said on Tuesday. On the basis of a complaint received by the girl’s family, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atul Sharma said that the minor accused befriended the class 9 student, who lived in the neighbourhood, and then raped her by giving her intoxicants.

He said the accused took obscene pictures of the girl and blackmailed her. Sharma said that after a month, the girl informed her family about the incident and they lodged a complaint with the police.

The officer said that a case was registered against the accused and he was apprehended on Tuesday. He was sent to Gautam Budh Nagar juvenile jail, the official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:July 21, 2021, 01:24 IST