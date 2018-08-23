UP Minor Kills Self After Medical Report Fails to Confirm Gang-Rape, Family Alleges Cover-Up

A 14-year-old girl who had alleged gang-rape by three men in a primary school in UP’s Badaun district has committed suicide. The girl took the extreme step after the medical report purportedly did not confirm rape.The girl’s family alleged that she was abducted at gunpoint on Monday night when she had stepped out of the house to relieve herself in the open. In her complaint, the minor said she was taken to a nearby government-run school and gang-raped. The girl was found unconscious in the school later.Based on her complaint, the police registered an FIR and arrested the main accused. The girl’s medical examination, however, did not confirm rape, the police said. They added that investigation revealed the girl had spoken to the arrested accused over phone 122 times.The girl was found hanging from the ceiling of her home on Wednesday night. Her body was sent for post-mortem and the report is awaited.A forensic team was also dispatched to the school where the girl was allegedly raped.Speaking to the media, Badauan SSP Ashok Kumar said, “We received a complaint on August 21 after which a case of gang-rape was registered. The girl has committed suicide and the post-mortem will be done by the medical board.”“Investigation is being done keeping all points in mind. The medical report does not suggest rape. Also, the victim and the accused were in constant touch with each other for over two months,” he added.The girl's brother, however, has accused the police of trying to cover-up the crime to "shield the culprits".