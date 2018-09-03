English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Minor Went to Cousin's House on Rakhi. He Held Her Captive and Raped Her for 2 Days
The girl on August 26, went to his 21-year-old cousin's house for tying Rakhi and he held her captive for two days and raped her. Police are trying to arrest the accused, who is absconding
Image for Representation. (News18 Creative)
Banda: A man has been booked for allegedly raping his 15-year-old cousin when she went to his house to celebrate Rakshabandhan in the Tindwari area here, police said Monday.
The girl on August 26, went to his 21-year-old cousin's house for tying Rakhi and he held her captive for two days and raped her, they said. The FIR on the matter was registered Sunday on the complaint of family members, the police said.
Police are trying to arrest the accused who is absconding.
The girl on August 26, went to his 21-year-old cousin's house for tying Rakhi and he held her captive for two days and raped her, they said. The FIR on the matter was registered Sunday on the complaint of family members, the police said.

Police are trying to arrest the accused who is absconding.
Police are trying to arrest the accused who is absconding.
