News18 » India
UP Minor's Semi-Nude Body Found at Home, Wrench Inserted in Mouth; Cops Suspect Rape

The girl was alone in the house while her parents along with her siblings had gone to work in the agricultural fields. When they returned, they found the girl's semi-nude body in a pool of blood in the courtyard of the house.

IANS

Updated:March 24, 2020, 10:56 AM IST
UP Minor's Semi-Nude Body Found at Home, Wrench Inserted in Mouth; Cops Suspect Rape
Hamirpur (UP): A 12-year-old girl was found murdered in her house in a village under Chikasi police station in Hamirpur district on Sunday night.

The victim's body had deep wounds.

A FIR has been registered against unidentified men for murder under the POCSO Act.

Circle officer Sadar, Manik Chandra Mishra, said the girl was alone in the house while her parents along with her siblings had gone to work in the agricultural fields.

"When they returned in the evening, they found the girl's semi-nude body in a pool of blood in the courtyard of the house," the circle officer said.

There were injury marks on her private parts, indicating rape, and also in her head and face. A wrench had been inserted in her mouth.

"It seems that the assailant killed her in order to hide his identity," said the official.

The body has been sent for post mortem forensic experts have collected vital evidences. Some locals have been detained for questioning.

