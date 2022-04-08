CHANGE LANGUAGE
UP: Body of 13-year-old Girl Found in Vehicle Parked at Asharam Bapu's Ashram
1-MIN READ

UP: Body of 13-year-old Girl Found in Vehicle Parked at Asharam Bapu’s Ashram

Asharam Bapu’s Ashram in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh where the body was found. (News18)

Asharam Bapu's Ashram in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh where the body was found. (News18)

The girl went missing on April 5. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The police have started to question the employees of the ashram near Bemaur village

Qazi Faraz Ahmad

The body of a 13-year-old girl, who went missing on April 5, was recovered on Thursday night from a vehicle parked on the premises of Asharam Bapu’s Ashram in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh.

While the body has been sent for post-mortem, the police have started to question the employees of the ashram near Bemaur village under city Kotwali area. The forensics team, too, has been involved in the probe.

According to police, the watchman of the ashram opened the car owing to the foul smell. On finding a body inside, he informed the police. The police have sealed the ashram.

Shiv Raj Prajapati, additional superintendent of police, Gonda, said, “A 13-year-old girl went missing from her house on April 5 under the Nagar Kotwali area of Gonda district. On April 7, her family registered a case naming three people as suspects. We got a tip-off that a body was found at the ashram, which opposite the house of the victim. All angles are being investigated.”

first published:April 08, 2022, 12:35 IST