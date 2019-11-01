UP Missing Man Found Murdered After Killer Smashes Head by Hammer, Records Incident in Muzaffarnagar
Police said that Rajiv, a native of Chapar village in the district, went missing on October 29 and his body with severe injuries was found at a nearby field on Thursday evening.
Image for representation.
Muzaffarnagar: A 25-year-old man who went missing three days ago in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district was found murdered with the killer smashing his head with a hammer and recording the brutal incident, police said on Friday.
Rajiv, a native of Chapar village in the district, went missing on October 29 and his body with severe injuries was found at a nearby field on Thursday evening, police said.
Officials said one Aryakant was behind the killing who is now absconding. He made videos of the murder and four clips have been found, they said.
Police said they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the killing and a hunt is on for the accused. Rajiv was to get married on November 19, his family said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Kids Snapped Post Return From Their Goa Vacation
- Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The Beauty Icon Who Took Her Stardom Beyond Films
- Gerard Pique Reveals How Barcelona Players Offered to Help Facilitate Neymar Signing from PSG
- Lionel Messi the Better Free-kick Taker Than Cristiano Ronaldo? Here's What the Stats Say
- Steam Game Library's New Interface is Now Available for All Users