News18 » India
1-min read

UP Missing Man Found Murdered After Killer Smashes Head by Hammer, Records Incident in Muzaffarnagar

Police said that Rajiv, a native of Chapar village in the district, went missing on October 29 and his body with severe injuries was found at a nearby field on Thursday evening.

PTI

Updated:November 1, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
UP Missing Man Found Murdered After Killer Smashes Head by Hammer, Records Incident in Muzaffarnagar
Image for representation.

Muzaffarnagar: A 25-year-old man who went missing three days ago in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district was found murdered with the killer smashing his head with a hammer and recording the brutal incident, police said on Friday.

Rajiv, a native of Chapar village in the district, went missing on October 29 and his body with severe injuries was found at a nearby field on Thursday evening, police said.

Officials said one Aryakant was behind the killing who is now absconding. He made videos of the murder and four clips have been found, they said.

Police said they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the killing and a hunt is on for the accused. Rajiv was to get married on November 19, his family said.

