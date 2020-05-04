UP MLA, 11 Others Booked in Uttarakhand for Violating Lockdown to Visit Badrinath Shrine

Dehradun: Uttarakhand police on late Sunday night booked Uttar Pradesh MLA Amanmani Tripathi and 11 others under various sections of IPC for violating lockdown in the hill state. The Muni Ki Reti (Tehri Garhwal) police later asked Tripathi to leave the district.

Director General (law and order) Ashok Kumar confirmed to News18 that action has been initiated against the erring legislator. As per reports, Pramod Shah, in-charge, Muni Ki Reti police station stopped the MLA and 11 others, including gunners and drivers, when they were approaching towards Rishikesh in three SUVs.

After a brief commotion, police arrested all of them and booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by official), Section 269 & 270 (act likely to spread infection of disease) and Section 51 of Disaster Management Act (obstructs personnel in the discharge of his functions).

Tripathi, an independent MLA from UP, was on Sunday noon heading towards the Badrinath shrine with associates when an official and police on duty at Karnprayag in Chamoli stopped him and sought reason for travel during the lockdown. According to sources, an angry MLA said he had permission and insisted on going to the Badrinath shrine.

The Dehradun district administration had on Saturday permitted the MLA and others on the recommendation of additional chief secretary Om Prakash to visit Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines between May 3 and 7. A copy of the letter is with News18.

The MLA and others were barred from going any further as the Badrinath shrine yet open for pilgrims this month and. Also, the MLA was going to Chamoli (green zone) from Dehradun (orange zone) and, as per norms, they would have had to serve a 14-day quarantine period.

This reportedly baffled the MLA and he allegedly turned back. But after travelling some 200 km he was again stopped at Muni Ki Reti. The high voltage drama involving the UP politician created much buzz in the hill state.

Despite efforts, additional chief secretary Om Prakash was not available for comments. The officials of the Dehradun administration also remained tightlipped about the incident. However, an official on the condition of anonymity said, “What we are supposed to do when a senior official asks to give permission?”

Amanmani was embroiled in controversy when a CBI case was slapped on him on charges of killing his wife. His father, Amarmani Tripathi, is also a controversial figure. He and his wife are serving the life-term in poet Madhumita Shukla’s murder case.

