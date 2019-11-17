UP MLA Aditi Singh Set to Tie Knot With Punjab Congress Lawmaker Angad Saini

Lucknow: Once sending netizens abuzz with her pictures featuring Rahul Gandhi, Raebareli Congress MLA Aditi Singh has finally found her soul mate. The legislator is all set to tie the knot with grand old party MLA from Punjab Angad Saini on November 21 in Delhi.

Daughter of five-time MLA Akhilesh Pratap Singh, Aditi made her debut in politics in 2017 on a Congress ticket, and defeated her nearest contender with over 90,000 votes to retain her father's legacy. She is said to be close to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Congress MLA had created a stir on social media after photographs showing Rahul Gandhi with Aditi and their families went viral with captions suggesting that the former Congress president had finally found a match. The reactions had left the legislator annoyed, who eventually took to Twitter to clarify that Gandhi was "like an elder brother to her and she ritualistically ties rakhi on his hand".

However, a year later, Aditi is all geared up to don a new role. Speaking to News18, she said, "As we both are MLAs, we know that our prime responsibility is our constituency and its people. I will give as much time to my people as I am giving today, apart from this both I and Angad will also try to interact with people from each other’s constituencies."

Angad's father late Parkash Singh had been MLA from Nawanshehar, while his uncle Dilbagh Singh had been a six-time legislator. The couple was engaged last year in December in the presence of Aditi's father Akhilesh Singh, who passed away recently after brief illness.

"The wedding is taking place as everything was fixed already by my father before his demise. However, we have curtailed the celebrations and only close relatives and friends are on the guest list," the Raebareli MLA said.

The pre-wedding celebrations will be taking place at a hotel in Delhi on November 20, while the wedding-cum-reception will be hosted on November 21 in the national capital itself. A grand reception will also be hosted in Nawanshehar, the place which had once been represented by Angad's father.

The Congress MLA from Raebareli had been in news recently after she defied party lines and went on to attend special assembly session called by UP Government to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti. Aditi was served show cause notice by the Congress party defying party whip.

Earlier too, Aditi had praised abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, which was not in sync with the official stand of the Congress party.

