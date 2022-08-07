CHANGE LANGUAGE
UP Mother Wakes Up to Horror as 6-month-old Baby Girl Dragged Away by Leopard in Sleep
1-MIN READ

UP Mother Wakes Up to Horror as 6-month-old Baby Girl Dragged Away by Leopard in Sleep

IANS

Last Updated: August 07, 2022, 10:04 IST

Bijnor, India

The girl's mother, Firoza, did not find the baby when she woke up in the morning (Representative image: Canva)

The girl's mother, Firoza, did not find the baby when she woke up in the morning (Representative image: Canva)

Najibabad divisional forest officer Manoj Shukla said pug marks and the blood drops suggest it was a leopardess along with its cub that took away the infant

A six-month-old baby girl, who was sleeping with her mother, has been dragged away by a leopard in a village in Bijnor’s Noorpur Arab village.

The girl’s mother, Firoza, did not find the baby when she woke up in the morning.

Najibabad divisional forest officer Manoj Shukla said, “Pug marks and the blood drops suggest it was a leopardess along with its cub that took away the infant.

“We have been conducting combing operation in the area, but have not been able to trace the child yet,” he said.

first published:August 07, 2022, 10:04 IST
last updated:August 07, 2022, 10:04 IST